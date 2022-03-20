ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.