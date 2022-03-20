Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

