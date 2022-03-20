Primas One Day Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00272593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.