Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.