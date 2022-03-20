PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.02.

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.93 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

