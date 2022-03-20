Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Post has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.