Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. Post has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
