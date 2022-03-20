Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.