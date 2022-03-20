PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

PLXP stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

