Piper Sandler Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $57.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,054,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

