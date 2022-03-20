Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $338.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $264.88 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

