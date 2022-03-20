Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,585 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

