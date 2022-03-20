Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.77.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

