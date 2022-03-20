Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

NYSE PM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

