Pflug Koory LLC Sells 90 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

