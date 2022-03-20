Pflug Koory LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.