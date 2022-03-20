Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 837 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 837 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.