Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

