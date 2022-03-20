Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

