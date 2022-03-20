PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $303.45. 63,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average is $321.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.