PFG Advisors Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.