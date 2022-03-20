PFG Advisors Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $96.94. 1,952,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

