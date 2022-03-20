PFG Advisors Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PAYX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. 3,484,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

