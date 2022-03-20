PFG Advisors Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

