Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFMT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

PFMT opened at $2.37 on Friday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $871,582.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

