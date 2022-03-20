PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

