Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $915.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.