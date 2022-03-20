PegNet 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,316.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $124,431.06 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

