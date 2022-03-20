Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

PGC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 220,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

