PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $28.23 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

