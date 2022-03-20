PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.02

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 8.09 ($0.11). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 8.09 ($0.11), with a volume of 120,687 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.02.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
