PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.02

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 8.09 ($0.11). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 8.09 ($0.11), with a volume of 120,687 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.02.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

