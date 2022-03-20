PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

