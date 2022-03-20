PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

