Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $130.99 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

