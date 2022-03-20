Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $381.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.28. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.39 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

