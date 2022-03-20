Patten Group Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.