Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

