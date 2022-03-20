Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

