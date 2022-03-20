Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 19,618 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,169 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,850 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

