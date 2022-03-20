Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,917 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 605.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
