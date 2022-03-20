Parallel Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

