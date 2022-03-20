Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 25,250 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.