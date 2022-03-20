Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 25,250 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
