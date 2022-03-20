Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.32. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 28,496 shares.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -119.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

