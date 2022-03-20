Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.