Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
