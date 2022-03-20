Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,559.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $76,559.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00079130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

