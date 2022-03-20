ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORIC opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $267.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 211,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

