Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Organovo has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organovo by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Organovo during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.