Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Tops $173.80 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $173.80 million and approximately $35.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

