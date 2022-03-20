Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Oracle has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.