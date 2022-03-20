OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

