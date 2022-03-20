Oppenheimer Lowers Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $47.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

